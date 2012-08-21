10-Year-Old Son Gets Dad Help For Bee Stings

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Underoos are those underwear for kids that look like superhero costumes. Well, one hero in Michigan did not have to pretend. Ten-year-old A.J. Hieber found his father sobbing in the bathroom. Turns out his severely allergic dad had been stung by bees while mowing the lawn. A.J. jumped on his bike in plain old underwear. He rode several blocks and found his mom. Neighbors were a bit surprised by the whole scene, but A.J.'s dad said his brave young son saved his life.