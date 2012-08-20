Top Stories: Another Death In Afghanistan; Intense Fighting In Syria
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- In Afghanistan, A Struggle To Stem Deaths From 'Insider Attacks.'
-- Missouri GOP Senate Candidate's Remarks On Rape Stir Controversy.
-- 'I Function Off Fear,' Said Director Tony Scott, Who Died Sunday.
-- Congressman Who Took Nude Dip In Sea Of Galilee Apologizes.
-- Wife Of Ex-Chinese Official Given Suspended Death Sentence.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Intense Fighting Rages In Aleppo." (The Associated Press)
-- "Pew! Pew! Pew! NASA's Curiosity Rover Zaps Mars Rock With Laser." (Space.com)
-- "Pakistan President Orders Probe Into Christian Girl's Blasphemy Case." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Myanmar Government Abolishes Direct Media Censorship." (Reuters)
-- Diana Dyad "Feeling Strong" During Latest Attempt To Make Cuba-To-Keys Swim. (CNN.com)
