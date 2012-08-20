Kids Garden In Wallingford, Conn.

From the moment she joined the Wallingford school district, food service director Sharlene Wong was determined to start a garden. Her dream has become a reality: a community garden is now flourishing at Highland Elementary School.

/ Courtesy of Wallingford Public Schools / Sharlene Wong is the food service director for the Wallingford School District.

Wallingford students will not only be eating the many vegetables grown on school grounds, they'll also be planting, tending and harvesting them.

To encourage families to serve these healthy vegetables at home, Sharlene is planning a series of culinary classes for district parents and students. She'll demonstrate how to harvest, clean, store and prepare these vegetables — and will provide a variety of recipes.

Meredith Lowe works for a public relations firm that helps raise awareness of the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut. Her local station is WNPR.

