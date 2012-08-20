© 2021
Dames Gone Wild In Burlington, Vt.

By Joyce Claflin,
Carol Hasbrouck
Published August 20, 2012 at 9:11 AM EDT
The women of Dames Gone Wild: Carol Hasbrouck, Sharon Saraga and Joyce Claflin.
As Dames Gone Wild, we are traveling the U.S. doing volunteer work after leaving jobs that no longer fulfilled us. In our 50s and 60s, we had the courage to leave our home, St. Petersburg, Fla., in June and we are on our fifteenth stop — Burlington, Vt. — of 33 cities during our Summer Service Adventure.

We've helped homeless people, senior citizens, adults with serious brain injuries, Habitat for Humanity, quilters for chemo patients, a holistic Hispanic center, the Heidelberg Project, Puppets in Education and more.

The response we've received has been overwhelming and our lives will never be the same.

