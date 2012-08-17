© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Taking Back A Park In Baltimore, Md.

By Fran Gunther Minges
Published August 17, 2012 at 6:00 AM EDT
Tim Bridges at Warwick Park.
Tim Bridges at Warwick Park.

Just two years ago, Warwick Park in Baltimore City sat neglected and overgrown while children set up hoops on busy streets to play ball in the middle of traffic.

Then Fayette Street Outreach Organization brought together neighbors and young people from throughout the community and engaged an attorney from our Community Law Center to advocate for the park's restoration.

"Without Community Law Center's help we wouldn't be here today," says Tim Bridges of Fayette Street Outreach.

Now, the park is a community gathering space and example of what neighbors can accomplish. Working together.

Fran Gunther Minges is director of development at the Community Law Center in Baltimore and listens to WYPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Fran Gunther Minges