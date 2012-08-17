Taking Back A Park In Baltimore, Md.

Just two years ago, Warwick Park in Baltimore City sat neglected and overgrown while children set up hoops on busy streets to play ball in the middle of traffic.

Then Fayette Street Outreach Organization brought together neighbors and young people from throughout the community and engaged an attorney from our Community Law Center to advocate for the park's restoration.

"Without Community Law Center's help we wouldn't be here today," says Tim Bridges of Fayette Street Outreach.

Now, the park is a community gathering space and example of what neighbors can accomplish. Working together.

Fran Gunther Minges is director of development at the Community Law Center in Baltimore and listens to WYPR.



