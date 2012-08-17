Gold Mail Boxes Honor Britain's Gold Medalists

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The royal mail has been honoring team Great Britain's gold medalists by painting some of those iconic British red postboxes gold. Rob Smith was upset. His Olympic hero's mailbox was painted in the athlete's hometown, instead of in Lymington where the athlete currently lives and where Mr. Smith lives. And so Mr. Smith painted a mailbox himself. He was arrested, but locals rallied behind him and now that mailbox will stay gold. A win for Mr. Smith. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.