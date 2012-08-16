© 2021
EBay Says Users Will No Longer Be Able To Sell Magic, Potions, Curses

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 16, 2012 at 4:42 PM EDT
A "powerful" love potion for sale on eBay. The "buy it now" price is $21.
It's a tough day for the Harry Potters among us: Ebay said today that beginning in September it will no longer allow the sale of some, um, metaphysical products.

Among them: advice, spells, curses, hexing, conjuring, magic, prayers, blessing services, magic potions and healing sessions.

The Los Angeles reports:

"EBay said in an email that it regularly reviews categories and updates policies based on customer feedback and was 'discontinuing a small number of categories within the larger Metaphysical subcategory.'

"Spokeswoman Johnna Hoff said that buyers and sellers have complained to EBay that such transactions 'often result in issues that can be difficult to resolve.'

"'It's important to note that items that have a tangible value for the item itself and may also be used in metaphysical rites and practices (ie jewelry, crystals, incense, candles, and books) are allowed in most cases,' Hoff wrote."

Ebay is one of the largest auction sites on the Internet.

