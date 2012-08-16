After Review, 'Time Magazine,' CNN Reinstate Fareed Zakaria

Time Magazine says it has completed a review of Fareed Zakaria's work and it has decided to reinstate his column.

A Time spokesman sent this statement to reporters:

"We have completed a thorough review of each of Fareed Zakaria's columns for Time, and we are entirely satisfied that the language in question in his recent column was an unintentional error and an isolated incident for which he has apologized. We look forward to having Fareed's thoughtful and important voice back in the magazine with his next column in the issue that comes out on September 7."

As we reported, Zakaria was suspended earlier this month after he acknowledged lifting a passage in one of his columns from a New Yorker article. Zakaria apologized, saying it was a "terrible mistake."

Zakaria was also suspended from CNN after the incident.

Update at 6:18 p.m. ET. CNN Reaches Same Decision:

Shortly after Time announced its decision, CNN said it had come to the same conclusion.

"CNN has completed its internal review of Fareed Zakaria's work for CNN, including a look back at his Sunday programs, documentaries, and CNN.com blogs," the network said in a statement. "The process was rigorous. We found nothing that merited continuing the suspension."

His show, Fareed Zakaria GPS, will return on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.