Blind Stokers Club In San Diego, Calif.

In tandem bicycle lingo, the captain is in the front, the stoker in the back.

The San Diego-based Blind Stokers Club, founded by Dave White, pairs sighted captains with blind stokers on high performance tandem bikes. As part of a year-round cycling program, members train for Cycling for Sight, a three-day, 200-mile event that benefits the San Diego Center for the Blind.

Stoker David Kuttnauer, who lost his vision three years ago from congenital glaucoma, says that Dave White works tirelessly to make the BSC successful so "it can offer the joy of riding to those who have lost eyesight."

