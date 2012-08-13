VIDEOS: Another Dust Storm Blankets Phoenix

From the air and the ground, camera phones captured another huge dust storm in Phoenix on Saturday.

As the city's 12News reports, in 2006 there were 15 such storms reported statewide in Arizona. Last year, there were 24. And so far this year, there have been 13. Drought conditions over several years have made already arid conditions even drier. And with temperatures continuing to be sky high, Phoenix residents are going to have to continue to live with haboobs for the foreseeable futures, weather experts tell the station.

