Up Against The Walls In Washington, D.C.

By Teresa Tomassoni
Published August 13, 2012 at 7:05 AM EDT
Painting the town in Washington, D.C.

This summer, I was one of nearly 200 cyclists who toured D.C. one night in search of the city's most colorful murals in parking lots and back alleys.

The tour was co-sponsored by MuralsDC, a citywide project that trains young artists to paint mural masterpieces over tired, tawdry graffiti.

"It makes art so personal and accessible at once," says Laura Lyons, 20, a summer volunteer.

Successful murals reflect a particular community's history and culture and consequently instill pride in residents, says Lyons, and the paintings allow everyone to experience something beautiful — without going to a museum or gallery.

Teresa Tomassoni is the 2011 recipient of the NPR/Washington Post Stone & Holt Weeks Fellowship.

