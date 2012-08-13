© 2021
Canadians Overrun Bellingham, Wash., Costco

Published August 13, 2012 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Long lines at the stores? Blame Canada. That's what people in Bellingham, Washington are doing. The CBC reports they've started a Facebook page declaring that Bellingham Costco needs a special time just for Americans. Canada's dollar is strong against ours, so Canadians have been crossing the border for bargains. But locals complain they're emptying shelves and clogging the parking lot. Costco say their stores will remain open to everyone - well, with a membership. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.