Running For Others In Richmond, Ky.

There is something special about Eastern Kentucky University: We call it "the Power of Maroon."

Eastern Further, a group of Eastern alumnae who recognize the positive impact that EKU has had on our lives, has organized a running team to compete in the Disney Princesses Half Marathon in February 2013.

We hope to raise $10,000 to seed a women's leadership scholarship that might encourage female leaders — the type of enthusiastic and supportive women who made our Eastern experiences so special.

The writers were college roommates. Afsi works for a construction company in Lexington, Ky., and streams NPR on her phone. Lindsey works for George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and listens to WAMU.

