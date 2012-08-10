Best Coast On World Cafe

Best Coast is known for simple, beachy pop songs, but the L.A. duo's new album The Only Place steps up the production quality significantly. Singer Bethany Cosentino and multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno are driven by shared appreciation: Crazy For You and the new record both showcase the pair's infectious love of California.

The band's profile rose significantly between those two albums, as Cosentino designed her own line for Urban Outfitters and collaborated with Iggy Pop in a song called "Let's Boot and Rally" for the HBO show True Blood. Here, Best Coast joins World Cafe host David Dye to talk about success and play four songs from The Only Place.

