Bears With Taste For Beer Have Quite A Night In Norway

"Drunk Bear Family Downs Over 100 Beers During Bear Rager."

Given our fondness for stories about pick-a-nicking bears, we couldn't resist that Gawker headline.

Just two days after seeing video of the bear who raided a Colorado chocolate shop, we're reading today that "a family of bears is suspected of having broken into a cabin in northern Norway and polished off over a hundred cans of beer," The Local writes. The newssite adds that:

"They had a hell of a party in there," cabin owner Even Borthen Nilsen told NRK. "The cabin has the stench of a right old piss up, trash, and bears."

Now, if you'd like to see a different — more natural — side of bears, check the Katmai, Alaska Bearcam from explore.org. Hit it at the right time and you might see a brown bear catch a salmon.

Which would go pretty well with a nice lager, come to think of it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.