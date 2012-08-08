© 2021
Providing Holistic Care In Durham, N.C.

By Linton Weeks
Published August 8, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Sharon Elliott-Bynum is the co-founder of Caare.
This month we are collecting your stories about the good things Americans are doing to make their community a better place. Some of your contributions will become blog posts and the project will end with a story that weaves together submissions to make a story of Americans by Americans for Americans.

A few weeks ago, a clutch of doctors from Duke University's Family Medicine program dropped in on Caare, a grassroots organization in Durham that promotes a comprehensive approach to health. Caare was founded 17 years ago by two sisters, Sharon Elliott-Bynum and Pat Amaechi.

"Dr. Elliott-Bynum herself gave us a tour," says Dr. Raphael Balbino of the Duke group. "Today Caare is a sustainable foundation that provides holistic care and services to a socio-economically disenfranchised population."

Besides running a food bank, Caare provides substance abuse counseling and various activities — from yoga to zumba — to the community. All free of charge.

