Lisa Marie Presley On World Cafe

Being the only child of rock 'n' roll's king has kept Lisa Marie Presley under a long shadow, but she's found ways to make her music stand out that don't involve her lineage or occasionally stormy personal life.

Born in Memphis in 1968, Presley was left fatherless after Elvis' death when she was just 9. The younger Presley didn't release her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, until 2003; it and its 2005 follow-up, Now What, were both favorably reviewed chart hits. After a long hiatus, Presley released a darker record called Storm & Grace in May.

Here, Presley performs live and discusses the enormous expectations she faces as Elvis' only child, as well as her collaborations with T-Bone Burnett and Richard Hawley.

