© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Cue The Tape: How David Barton Sees The World

By Elise Hu,
Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Published August 8, 2012 at 6:41 PM EDT

David Barton is not a historian. But his version of American history is wildly popular with churches, schools and the GOP. With help from historians Warren Throckmorton and Michael Coulter, co-authors of Getting Jefferson Right, we fact-checked a few of Barton's more common claims. Watch video examples of Barton's messages and see how they compare with the Constitution, historical text and the Bible.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu
Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Barbara Bradley Hagerty is the religion correspondent for NPR, reporting on the intersection of faith and politics, law, science and culture. Her New York Times best-selling book, "Fingerprints of God: The Search for the Science of Spirituality," was published by Riverhead/Penguin Group in May 2009. Among others, Barb has received the American Women in Radio and Television Award, the Headliners Award and the Religion Newswriters Association Award for radio reporting.
See stories by Barbara Bradley Hagerty