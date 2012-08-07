Mary Chapin Carpenter On World Cafe

Five-time Grammy winner and New Jersey native Mary Chapin Carpenter has been cranking out country and folk standards for nearly a quarter of a century. Her recent 11th album, Ashes and Roses, finds the singer-songwriter reflecting on grief over her father's death, her recent divorce and concerns about her own health.

Carpenter suffered a pulmonary embolism in 2007, which forced a certain amount of personal reflection. In this session of World Cafe, she plays songs from Ashes and Roses — including "Chasing What's Already Gone," which touches on how recovery from a serious illness has changed her outlook on life. She also talks with World Cafe host David Dye about how her experiences with divorce, illness and death all blend together.

