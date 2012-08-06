A Cup Of Death Wish Coffee Will Jolt You Awake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is extreme buzz.

If your regular coffee is not strong enough to jolt you awake in the morning, maybe you'll be interested in a cup of Death Wish, which is our last word in business.

Death Wish is the name of a coffee roaster in upstate New York. It claims to sell the strongest coffee in the world: 200 percent more caffeine than your typical coffee shop brew, according to the website, which also calls Starbuck's "sissy coffee."

The owners say they found a highly caffeinated bean that they roast medium dark for a strong flavor. Death Wish coffee costs $20 a pound. And the company is so sure of the buzz that they say you'll get, that they have a 60-day, 110 percent money back guarantee if you feel insufficiently wired after drinking it.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. Or perhaps I should say: andthat'sthebusinessnewsonMORNINGEDITIONfromNPRNews.I'mSteveInskeep.

