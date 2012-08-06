Help For 'Tubies' In Jefferson City, Mo.

This month we are collecting your stories about the good things Americans are doing to make their community a better place. Some of your contributions will become blog posts and the project will end with a story that weaves together submissions to make a story of Americans by Americans for Americans.

I have a little-known digestive tract paralysis (DTP) known as gastroparesis. I won't bore you with what gastroparesis is — you can Google it if you want — but mine is so severe I require a feeding tube that bypasses my non-functioning stomach. In my small town, very few people have feeding tubes.

That is why I want to thank the people who created the Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation. It features information for everyone. They also have a Facebook page, where people can post questions and get real time answers from more experienced "tubies," as we call them in the community.

Danielle Peterson listens to KBIA: Mid-Missouri Public Radio.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.