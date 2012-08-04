© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Going The Extra Inning In St. Louis, Mo.

By Ted Yemm
Published August 4, 2012 at 6:39 AM EDT
Marathon baseball players in St. Louis. A recent game helped raise more than $150,000 for a local charity.
Marathon baseball players in St. Louis. A recent game helped raise more than $150,000 for a local charity.

This month we are collecting your stories about the good things Americans are doing to make their community a better place. Some of your contributions will become blog posts and the project will end with a story that weaves together submissions to make a story of Americans by Americans for Americans.

In the grips of one of the worst heatwaves in memory, 56 folks gathered this summer in St. Louis for a two-tiered mission: setting a world record for the longest baseball game ever played, but more importantly, raising money for and awareness of The Backstoppers, a local charity that assists families of injured or deceased firefighters and police officers.

The brainchild of World Record Charity Events — founded by Chuck Williams and Steve Pona — the marathon lasted more than 60 hours. Teams combined for 451 runs, 639 hits and 155 errors. But more importantly, the game raised more than $150,000.

Ted Yemm is a physical therapist and athletic trainer. He listens to KWMU in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ted Yemm