Report: Charity Founded By Jerry Sandusky Drops Investigation

The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Second Mile, the foundation set up by Jerry Sandusky, is dropping an expansive internal investigation.

The charity had decided to close up shop after Sandusky was convicted of 45 criminal counts related to the sexual abuse of young boys.

The Inquirer reports that chief executive David Woodle said the decision to close shop means there is no need for an extensive investigation.

"We're in a different situation now," Woodle told the paper. "We're getting ready to go out of business."

The Inquirer adds:

"The Second Mile, which Sandusky launched as a group foster home in 1977, has fallen on hard times since the arrest of its founder last year on charges he molested 10 boys met through the charity.

"Donors have dried up, board members across the state fled, and the organization's longtime leader, Jack Raykovitz, resigned amid controversy.

"According to a scathing grand jury presentment, Raykovitz first learned of allegations lodged against Sandusky in 2001. But it was not until a grand jury began investigating Sandusky that he pushed the former coach to shift his role from working with children to fund-raising. Sandusky did not retire from the organization until 2010."

The AP reports that Second Mile is looking to turn over its assets to a Houston-based charity called Arrow Child & Family Ministries. "Lawyers for some people who say Sandusky abused them are opposed," the AP adds.

