© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

It's 'Kiss In' Day At Chick-fil-A For Gay Rights Activists

By Mark Memmott
Published August 3, 2012 at 7:08 AM EDT

Two days after Chick-fil-A set a one-day sales record thanks to a show of support for company President Dan Cathy and his outspoken stand against same-sex marriage, it's "National Same-Sex Kiss Day" for gay rights activists. They plan to kiss their loved ones outside the fast-food chain's outlets and post photos on Tumblr and other social media sites.

Organizers say they want to "show Chick-fil-A that EVERYONE deserves to be able to fall in love, start a family, and take their children to eat fried chicken after a soccer match."

We'll keep an eye out for stories on this as the day continues.

Update at 5:40 p.m. ET. Kiss In Happens, So Does Vandalism:

The Advocate Magazine tweeted this picture of one of the "kiss ins:"

As part of a protest, two men kiss in front of a Chick-fil-A.
The Advocate / via Twitter
/
As part of a protest, two men kiss in front of a Chick-fil-A.

The Los Angeles Times reports that at a Los Angeles location, police were called because of "heavy media presence."

NBC Los Angeles reports that vandals spray painted the side of one Chick-fil-A. They scrawled: "Tastes Like Hate."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott