Iran's Supreme Leader Has Photos To Share

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Experts disagree where Iran is heading with nuclear technology, but there is no doubt that Iran is keeping up with social media. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has joined Instagram, the photo-sharing service. Khamenei's photos show him shaking hands or standing with Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. In one, the supreme leader is kneeling to pray, his head bowed. And it's likely just an illusion that he seems to be yawning. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.