Will You Marry Me? Wait, Where Are You?

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man from Great Falls, Montana made all the right moves. He took his girlfriend to a Cubs game in Chicago. He arranged to flash a message on the stadium's giant screen: Erica, will you marry me? But bear in mind the Cubs have not won a World Series since 1908. When the message came up on the screen, Erica was away in the beer line. When she returned, he just had to face her and ask the old fashioned way, and she said yes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.