© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Will You Marry Me? Wait, Where Are You?

Published August 2, 2012 at 5:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man from Great Falls, Montana made all the right moves. He took his girlfriend to a Cubs game in Chicago. He arranged to flash a message on the stadium's giant screen: Erica, will you marry me? But bear in mind the Cubs have not won a World Series since 1908. When the message came up on the screen, Erica was away in the beer line. When she returned, he just had to face her and ask the old fashioned way, and she said yes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.