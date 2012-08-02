Photos Of Day 6 From The London Olympics
1 of 12 — U.S. swimmers Michael Phelps (bottom) of the United States and Ryan Lochte (center) compete in the Men's 200m Individual Medley final on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.. Phelps placed first and Lochte placed second.
2 of 12 — The Phelps family cheers for Michael during the Men's 200m Individual Medley final.
3 of 12 — U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas competes on the balance beam in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around final.
4 of 12 — Russian gymnasts Aliya Mustafina (left) and Victoria Komova wait for the final scores to be announced in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around final. Mustafina placed third and Komova placed second.
5 of 12 — The U.S. rowing team leads the Netherlands team during the Women's Eight final. The U.S. placed first.
6 of 12 — The U.S. rowing team throws their cox Mary Whipple into the water as they celebrate during the medal ceremony.
7 of 12 — U.S. swimmer Rebecca Soni competes in the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final. Soni set a new world record time of 2:19.59 for the event.
8 of 12 — Tyler Clary of the United States celebrates after winning the gold in the Men's 200m Backstroke final.
9 of 12 — Kayla Harrison of the United States (in white) and Gemma Gibbons of Great Britain compete in the women's 78 kg judo.
10 of 12 — Russia's Tagir Khaibulaev celebrates after winning the men's 100kg judo contest final match.
11 of 12 — Great Britain posts a new world record time during Men's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying event.
12 of 12 — Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate after Great Britain's performance in the cycling event.
The best Olympic images of the day include snapshots from swimming, gymnastics, rowing, judo and cycling competitions.
