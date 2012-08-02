Name That (New) Grape

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And now let's play name that grape. That's what scientists at Cornell University want you to do. Researchers are asking the public to come up with names for two new wine grape varieties to be released next year from the university's agricultural breeding program.

Here are the rules. Names for the new grapes, one white and one red, must be easy to pronounce but also must convey a certain cork-popping cache. The deadline is Monday and it may not be as easy as you think to get this, because there are already some 7,000 grapes varieties. On MORNING EDITION's Facebook page, we posted the email address for submissions.

