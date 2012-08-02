© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

In Syria, Both Sides Now Have Heavy Weapons In Aleppo

By Mark Memmott
Published August 2, 2012 at 8:32 AM EDT
Anti-Assad fighters stood atop a captured army tank on Wednesday in the village of Anadan, about 4 miles northwest of Aleppo.
Anti-Assad fighters stood atop a captured army tank on Wednesday in the village of Anadan, about 4 miles northwest of Aleppo.

Anti-Bashar Assad forces in the Syrian city of Aleppo now have at least a few tanks, rocket-propelled grenades and improved explosives.

And that has U.N. observers warning about the deadly consequences of heavy weapons being used by both sides within such a "confined urban area," NPR's Anthony Kuhn said earlier on Morning Edition. The fear, of course, is that even more non-combatants will be caught in the crossfire.

There's also evidence emerging — in videos — of anti-Assad fighters allegedly executing members of the shabiha militia that has been fighting for Assad. So now, as Anthony said, there's talk of atrocities being committed by both sides.

Meanwhile, CNN and other news outlets are reporting that sometime in the past several months, President Obama "signed a covert directive authorizing U.S. support for Syrian rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces." The reports cite "U.S. officials" who have knowledge of the president's action.

In Syria, Both Sides Now Have Heavy Weapons In Aleppo

Update at 11 a.m. ET. Annan Reportedly Quitting:

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan "says he is quitting as special envoy to Syria, effective Aug. 31," The Associated Press reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott