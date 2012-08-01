© 2021
Victory, Defeat, In Two Quotes

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 1, 2012 at 7:15 PM EDT
Travis Stevens adjusts his bandage as he competes with Germany's Ole Bischof during their men's -81kg judo contest semi-final match.

Two Olympic athletes from the United States had very different experiences today.

Nathan Adrian took an unexpected gold by one-hundredth of a second in the men's 100-meter freestyle swim. And Travis Stevens, the American judoka, started off spectacularly, only to lose in a controversial decision by a judge.

We were struck by two quotes spoken by the athletes after their respective events.

Stevens told The Los Angeles Times he was "devastated." He added:

"My grandfather died last year," he said. "And this pretty much feels the same way."

An elated 23-year-old Adrian told the AP:

"I kinda touched the wall and I was like, 'Sweet I won,' you know. So it takes about 10 or 15 seconds then I was like, 'Holy crap.' This is the Olympics, like, I've been watching this since I was a kid, so, you know it felt good."

