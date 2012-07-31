© 2021
Police Use Their Heads To Hem In Runaway Hamster

Published July 31, 2012 at 8:04 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. London police have their hands full with the Olympics, but they still had time to rescue Rolo the hamster. Rolo escaped from his cage, then a window, and was spotted scurrying down the street with a cat in hot pursuit. The Mirror reports two officers saved Rolo by throwing a police helmet over him. After that, it wasn't hard to find his 13-year-old owner. They spotted a sign in a window of a nearby home, reading: Beware of the hamster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.