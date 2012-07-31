© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Olympic Volunteers Cash In On Ceremony Souvenirs

Published July 31, 2012 at 7:56 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Ten thousand volunteers took part in the Olympic opening ceremony. Now some are cashing in. The Telegraph reports props from the show are appearing on eBay. Everything from an industrial revolution costume to pieces of confetti, which erupted as Great Britain's team entered the stadium. Some of the performers are calling it crass, but a seller pointed out that it is in the spirit of the games, because it could, quote, "help me achieve my own ambitions." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.