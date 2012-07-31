Olympic Volunteers Cash In On Ceremony Souvenirs

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Ten thousand volunteers took part in the Olympic opening ceremony. Now some are cashing in. The Telegraph reports props from the show are appearing on eBay. Everything from an industrial revolution costume to pieces of confetti, which erupted as Great Britain's team entered the stadium. Some of the performers are calling it crass, but a seller pointed out that it is in the spirit of the games, because it could, quote, "help me achieve my own ambitions." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.