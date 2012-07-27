© 2021
It's All Politics, July 26, 2012

Published July 27, 2012 at 11:37 AM EDT
A campaign sticker for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on a sign for Romney Street in London on Wednesday, as Romney arrived in the city ahead of the Olympic Games.

Mitt Romney figures, why just create gaffes in the United States when I can do the same in Europe? But before he leaves he socks it to the president at the VFW. Also, a look ahead to Tuesday's Republican Senate runoff in Texas. And Alaska Republican Don Young and Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono make nice in a most unusual commercial.

Join NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving in the latest installment of the It's All Politics podcast.

