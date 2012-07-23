Obama, Romney Court Veterans Ahead Of Romney's Foreign Trip

President Obama and Mitt Romney this week will be courting military veterans and raising more money. Romney also will be taking his campaign overseas.

Both speak at the annual convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Reno, Nev. Obama will address the group today. Romney speaks to the group tomorrow, before heading to London for opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics.

Ten years ago, Romney ran the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On his weeklong foreign trip, Romney also will be attending fundraisers in London and later, in Israel, where he also is expected to give a speech in Jerusalem.

He then makes a stop in Poland, where he is expected to meet with former Polish President Lech Walesa.

Obama also is on a fundraising tour much of the week, with events planned in California, Oregon, Washington state and Louisiana just in the next three days.

NPR's Quil Lawrence reports today about the VFW speeches. He notes that the campaigns are especially cognizant of the sizeable veteran population in the swing states of Virginia, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Those were all states Obama won four years ago.

A Gallup poll in the spring found veterans overwhelmingly support Romney over Obama.

