Romney: Now Is The Time 'To Remember How Much We Love One Another'

Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney who was in Bow, New Hampshire for a campaign event addressed the mass shooting in Colorado, during a speech this afternoon.

Romney said he was addressing the nation, not as "political candidate," but as "a father, a grandfather, a husband, an American." Now, he said, "is the time to look into our hearts and remember how much we love one another and how much we love and how much we care for our great country."

"Our hearts break with the sadness of this unspeakable tragedy. Ann and I join the president and first lady and all Americans in offering our condolences," Romney said.

He said that as the days go by, we'll learn of the brilliant futures that were lost due to this "hateful act." And that "there will be justice."

"But that's a matter for another day. Today is a moment to grieve," he said. It's a moment to remember that hate is overcome by the outpouring of support that the victims of the shooting were shown today.

Romney echoed the president's earlier speech saying that tonight we'll hold "each other closer."

"We pray that the wounded will recover and that those who are grieving will know the nearness of God," Romney said.

(President Obama spoke earlier. We posted about it separately.)

