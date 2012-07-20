Gunman Opens Fire During 'Batman' Movie

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Good morning. We are continuing to follow news of a shooting today in Aurora, Colorado. There, according to Police Chief Dan Oates, 14 people have been killed, approximately 50 wounded, when a gunman opened fire inside a multiplex where the new Batman film was playing.

This movie was premiering in the early hours of the morning when, according to a witness who spoke earlier on MORNING EDITION - according to a witness, a man walked in through the exit door of a theater. He threw what was described as a tear gas bomb. We don't clearly know that. There was some kind of an explosion, people say.

The man opened fire and police say approximately 14 people were killed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.