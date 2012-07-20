Gay Pride Marchers In San Diego To Make History

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Large numbers of active duty military marched in last year's gay pride parade in San Diego, risking expulsion under "don't ask don't tell." Tomorrow at this year's parade, they'll make history. They're the first to be allowed to march in a gay parade wearing their uniforms, as the Pentagon announced yesterday. Though the exception applies only to this event, the parade's director called it a giant leap in the right direction. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.