He was "looking like any other tourist," as NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro said on Morning Edition.

A video released by authorities in Bulgaria showing a young man who's believed to have been the suicide bomber in Wednesday's attack on a bus full of Israeli tourists is chilling because it's so unremarkable. He looks like someone you'd see in any airport.

According to Bulgaria's BGNES news agency, the video's been made public in the hope that someone may be able to tell investigators who the young man is.

The Associated Press writes this morning that the "brazen daytime bombing" at the airport in Burgas, Bulgaria, killed seven people (including the bomber) and injured dozens. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov says investigators have determined the suspect was carrying a false Michigan drivers license. He reportedly walked around the airport for about an hour before joining others getting on the bus and then detonating his explosives.

Israeli officials, most notably Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continue to blame Iran and Hezbollah for the attack. Iran is rejecting that charge.

Just what Israel might do is uncertain, Lourdes reports. While it has "a history of swift action ... the region is in turmoil." That might affect how quickly Israel reacts. But its leaders have, Lourdes notes, promised to punish those responsible. And as you would expect, the attack is the dominant news in Israel.

Video May Show Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Bus In Bulgaria Listen • 0:00

undisclosed location in Florida."

Update at 9:35 a.m. ET. A Sick Joke As Well?

NPR's Andy Carvin just posted this tweet:

"Wondering if the alleged Bulgaria bus bomber dressed like the Simpsons' Otto the Bus Driver as some sort of sick joke."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.