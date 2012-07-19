Tracy Grammer On World Cafe

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter Dave Carter from a sudden heart attack induced. He and Tracy Grammer, his partner in both music and life, were the fresh new act in folk at the time, having joined forces in 1996. In accordance with Carter's wishes, Grammer has continued to perform their songs even into her blossoming solo career, which so far includes three studio albums.

In 2010, Grammer discovered a collection of tapes gathering dust in a basement. From these tapes came Little Blue Egg, a collection of demos from Grammer and Carter's early years as a duo, released earlier this year. Tracy returns to World Cafe for the first time since 2005 to chat with host David Dye and play some of these previously unreleased songs, which have been embraced by fans.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.