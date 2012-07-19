Former Egyptian Vice President Dies In U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Here's another story we're following this morning: An Egyptian leader who spent much of his life in the shadows, followed by one dramatic moment on TV, has reportedly died in a U.S. hospital. Omar Suleiman was vice president and intelligence chief under the former President Hosni Mubarak. Amid last year's protests, it was Suleiman who went on television and announced that Mubarak was finally departing. Now, Egypt's state news agency says that Suleiman died in Cleveland, Ohio, in a hospital. He was 76 years old. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.