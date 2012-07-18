Gotcha Story Idea Backfires On Conservative Blogger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz was caught. She posted her correspondence with a conservative blogger on Facebook. The blogger wrote he was doing an expose on, quote, "Journalists in the elite media who socialize with elected officials they are assigned to cover." A photo showed Schultz hugging Senator Sherrod Brown. Schultz replied, I am surprised you did not find a photo of me kissing the senator, adding, he's my husband. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.