Companies Beat Wall Street Expectations

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some surprise earnings are at the top of NPR's business news.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Corporate earnings season got under way last week. Investors have been prepared for a lot of bad news but several companies have beaten forecasts. So far, those companies include Coca-Cola, which reported higher income than expected thanks to sales overseas. Mattel has apparently been selling more Barbie dolls or something. It also came out with stronger earnings. Goldman Sachs has not sold any Barbie dolls, but released earnings well above expectations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.