Self-Help Guru Covey Dies At 79 After Bike Accident

Today's last word in business could be several things: abundance mentality or win-win.

Or maybe sharpening the saw. Those are all aspects of "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People." The author of that business Bible died yesterday. Stephen Covey was 79.

MONTAGNE: He wrote "The 7 Habits" in 1989. Years later, Covey appeared on this program. He was asked what skills of leader should have.

INSKEEP: That brings to mind one of his other mantras: begin with the end in mind. Stephen Covey asked readers to visualize their own funerals, to imagine what difference they'd made in the lives of those in attendance. Covey will be remembered for a book that has sold more than 20 million copies.

