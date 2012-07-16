© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Next: Eme Alfonso

XPN
Published July 16, 2012 at 4:57 PM EDT

Eme Alfonso hails from a renowned family of Cuban musicians, at whose urging she began studying music at age 7. Alfonso has already been nominated for a Latin Grammy as part of Sintesis, a jazz-fusion and Latin folklore act with whom she's traveled worldwide.

Alfonso's 2008 solo debut Señales ("Signs") won the Cubadisco award for best Cuban fusion album. Its follow-up, Eme, comes out Tuesday. Exploring jazz, funk, R&B and Latin and Cuban soundscapes, the album's compositions hinge on Alfonso's warm and moving vocals. Don't miss the chance to download an MP3 of "Para Mestizar," played by host David Dye in this edition of World Cafe Next.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.