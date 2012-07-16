Next: Eme Alfonso

Eme Alfonso hails from a renowned family of Cuban musicians, at whose urging she began studying music at age 7. Alfonso has already been nominated for a Latin Grammy as part of Sintesis, a jazz-fusion and Latin folklore act with whom she's traveled worldwide.

Alfonso's 2008 solo debut Señales ("Signs") won the Cubadisco award for best Cuban fusion album. Its follow-up, Eme, comes out Tuesday. Exploring jazz, funk, R&B and Latin and Cuban soundscapes, the album's compositions hinge on Alfonso's warm and moving vocals. Don't miss the chance to download an MP3 of "Para Mestizar," played by host David Dye in this edition of World Cafe Next.

