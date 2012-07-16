Florida A&M President's Resignation To Be Effective Immediately

Instead of staying on until his retirement in October, it was reported this morning that Florida A&M University President James Ammons' resignation will be effective immediately.

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, "the board [of trustees] waived the 90-day notice requirement in Ammons' contract, meaning his five-year term as president is effectively over. Trustees also agreed to pay the two bonuses in Ammons' contract for the past two years. The trustees also are expected to name an interim president later today."

As Eyder wrote last Wednesday, it's the hazing scandal at Florida A&M that is costing Ammons his job:

"Robert Champion, an A&M drum major in the famed 'Marching 100' band, died in November after going through a violent hazing ritual on parked bus. Eleven marching band members have been charged."

Champion's parents last week added the university to a wrongful death lawsuit they have filed.

The student-run Famuan newspaper says that "Ammons and Board of Trustees Chairman Solomon Badger agreed last night to a quick 'transitioning out' that means he would give up his post at the top of the university and take outstanding bonuses on his way out."

