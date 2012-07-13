© 2021
It's All Politics, July 12, 2012

Published July 13, 2012 at 11:31 AM EDT
Mitt Romney speaks at the NAACP annual convention Wednesday in Houston.

Mitt Romney, hearing boos at the NAACP convention, now knows what we go through each week on the podcast. President Obama, facing poor economic news, changes the subject with an assault on Romney and the GOP on taxes. Plus updates on Reps Charlie Rangel (victory), Jesse Jackson Jr. (health), Shelley Berkley (ethics) and Thad McCotter (skadoodle).

Join NPR's Ken Rudin and guest host Brian Naylor for this week's political roundup.

