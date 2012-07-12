Brazilian Dogs To Get Mating Hotel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sometimes friends become more than friends and Facebook just won't do. And if the friend in question are dogs, they may want to hear today's last word in business.

Brazil's dog population is second only to the U.S. Two entrepreneurs - a brother and sister team - are hoping to capitalize on that by building an eight-story hotel for pets. With one floor apparently is dedicated to mating.

INSKEEP: Twenty six-year old Fabiano Lourdes and his sister have already invested $1 million into this venture, they say. The hotel's romantic rooms for canines will cost about $50 a day, and feature amenities like mood lighting, a heart-shaped ceiling mirror, red floor cushions.

MONTAGNE: The hotel will reportedly have 60 employees, including veterinarians and a doggie gym. There will also be space for dog birthday parties.

INSKEEP: And in case you were wondering, luxury accessories like a $1,000 crystal dog collar will also be available for the discriminating customer.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.