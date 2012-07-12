Giant Mushroom Found In British Columbia

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Canadian man and his son came upon quite a sight last week when hunting for edible mushrooms - a humongous fungus weighing just over 57 pounds. The giant mushroom of the puffball variety is inedible due to its age and size. But that didn't diminish the father and son's excitement. They plan to return the mushroom back to the place in British Columbia where they found it so it can release spores and create new jumbo mushrooms. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.