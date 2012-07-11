© 2021
Peter O'Toole Bids Farewell To The Big Screen

Published July 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

"Lawrence of Arabia" is another classic film that's gone through an elaborate restoration. This year, the Cannes Festival screened the latest version, a release that comes 50 years after the film first arrived in movie theaters.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "LAWRENCE OF ARABIA")

OMAR SHARIF: (as Sherif Ali) What is your name?

PETER O'TOOLE: (as T.E. Lawrence) My name is for my friends. None of my friends is a murderer.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That's Peter O'Toole in his most memorable role. He went on to receive eight Oscar nominations for his work in films, including "Becket," "The Stunt Man" and "My Favorite Year."

INSKEEP: O'Toole never won an Oscar, though he did then receive an honorary Oscar, and now he says it's time to, quote, "chuck in the sponge."

MONTAGNE: Peter O'Toole announced his retirement yesterday. He says he's bidding the profession, quote, "a dry-eyed and profoundly grateful farewell."

INSKEEP: O'Toole turns 80 years old next month.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.