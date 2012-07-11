City Of Brotherly Love Has A Different Kind Of Cupid

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Drivers get tense but few encounters are quite as tense as this one in Philadelphia. Channel 10 reports a confrontation between two men in their 40s. One driver cut in front of the other. The other retaliated by accelerating to cut him off. So the first driver pulled out a crossbow and aimed it out the window. The man was arrested, though he never shot an arrow. Probably King Arthur did the same thing when somebody cut in front of his horse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.